Shifting paradigms

Saudi Arabia has signed a mutual defence pact with NATO-member Turkey and nuclear-armed Pakistan, the main mediator between the United States and Iran, that defines an attack on one as an attack on all. James discusses on Express Media the pact’s significance.
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