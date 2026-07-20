CNA938 Rewind - The Middle East brief: Escalation, security and what's next

Tensions have been deepening across the Middle East, with Israeli groups pushing for settlements in Gaza as US strikes on Iran continue. Daniel Martin discusses further with James M. Dorsey.
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