The Turbulent World with James M. Dorsey

The Turbulent World with James M. Dorsey
The Turbulent World with James M. Dorsey
CNA938 Rewind - The Middle East brief: Escalation, security and what's next
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CNA938 Rewind - The Middle East brief: Escalation, security and what's next

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James M. Dorsey
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Tensions have been deepening across the Middle East, with Israeli groups pushing for settlements in Gaza as US strikes on Iran continue. Daniel Martin discusses further with James M. Dorsey.

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