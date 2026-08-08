Houthi Saudi hostilities escalate

Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen launched at least 12 fresh missile attacks on the Yemeni provinces of Hadramout and Marib on Friday. A day earlier the Houthis fires drones and ballistic missiles at Saudi-led coalition and Yemeni government military sites, killing at least 30 soldiers in the country in one of the deadliest days since 2022 in the country’s civil war. The Houthis say the attacks targeted government positions in response to what they described as a Saudi-backed military buildup. James M. Dorsey, from the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies weighs in on TRT World.

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