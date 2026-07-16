US-Iran hostilities set to escalate

Hostilities between the United States and Iran are escalating with no end in sight. So is the two countries’ rhetoric with potentially devastating consequences for Iran, the Gulf states, energy markets, and the global economy. James discusses the dim prospects for an end to the war on AnewZ.
The transcript of James’ remarks is available to paid subscribers.
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