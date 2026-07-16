The Turbulent World with James M. Dorsey

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Turbulent World with James M. Dorsey

US-Iran hostilities set to escalate

James M. Dorsey's avatar
James M. Dorsey
∙ Paid

Hostilities between the United States and Iran are escalating with no end in sight. So is the two countries’ rhetoric with potentially devastating consequences for Iran, the Gulf states, energy markets, and the global economy. James discusses the dim prospects for an end to the war on AnewZ.

The transcript of James’ remarks is available to paid subscribers.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Turbulent World with James M. Dorsey to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2026 James M. Dorsey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture