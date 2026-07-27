Making Sense of Qatar in the US–Iran War

Iran recently struck an early warning system in Qatar, a key mediator in US-Iranian negotiations. It was the first Iranian retaliatory strike against the Gulf state in response to US bombings of Iran in nearly three months.

The Iranian strike highlighted Qatar’s position as a global powerhouse based on its gas reserves, diplomatic prowess, mediatic soft power, and wealth.

James discusses with Fair Observer founder, CEO, and Editor-in-Chief Atul Singh what the US-Iran war means for Qatar’s future positioning.

If you are a free subscriber, please become a paid subscriber to read the attached transcript that is behind a paywall.