James discusses the US-Saudi nuclear agreement, rising tensions in the Red Sea between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi rebels, and the escalating US-Iran war on Radio Islam.

Transcript

[Anchor] Middle East Report with James M. Dorsey on Sabah al-Muslim.

That’s right, Middle East Report it is with James M. Dorsey, an award-winning scholar and journalist with a different perspective on the Middle East and a senior fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore. You can, of course, check out some of James M. Dorsey’s articles on his website, jamesmdorsey.substack.com, or follow The Turbulent World with James M. Dorsey. James, good day to you. Thank you for joining us. Good morning.

It’s always a pleasure to be with you. James. Getting into a discussion that has been making headlines, certainly from the Middle East, the Middle East off to a nuclear arms race. Well, not to say that Iran doesn’t, you know, claim to, it’s got, of course, some level of nuclear capacity and power yet to be identified, but Saudi Arabia this time.

Talk to us on the nuclear developments coming out of the Middle East, James.

[James M. Dorsey] Indeed, U.S. President Donald Trump may be his own worst enemy. He may have just nixed his landmark U.S.-Saudi nuclear agreement by insisting after its signing that it was contingent on the kingdom recognising Israel. It’s a condition Saudi Arabia won’t meet anytime soon.

However, the nixing may not be a bad thing. The agreement was likely to set off a regional nuclear arms race, even if the agreement that recognises Saudi Arabia’s right to enrich uranium is never implemented. This week’s flurry of statements is certain to harden Iranian insistence on its right to enrich in negotiations with the United States.

Moreover, the agreement could revive Turkish ambitions to acquire nuclear weapons and prompt Israel to formally acknowledge that it is so far the Middle East’s only nuclear power and harden its rejection of calls for a nuclear-free Middle East. Also, the agreement, coupled with the prospect of the United States selling F-35 fighter jets to Turkey, adds to already existing differences between the United States and Israel over Iran and Israeli occupation of South Lebanon and parts of southern Syria.

[Anchor] James, U.S. President Donald Trump cements the link between the Iran war and Yemeni Houthi attacks on Saudi shipping. What’s the development there? I mean, of course, the Houthis are in fact Iran’s proxy allies, but this time here, U.S. President Donald Trump getting involved.

[James M. Dorsey] The Iran and Yemen wars were always linked because of Iranian support for Yemen’s Houthi rebels. That does not mean that Iran and the Houthis have identical interests, even if they often coincide. The Houthis opted for much of the Iran war to remain on the sidelines.

Having said that, the Houthis saw opportunity in the Iran war. Backed by Iran, they threatened a four-year informal ceasefire in Yemen to pressure Saudi Arabia to lift its blockade of the airport of Sana’a, the Yemeni capital, and the Houthi-controlled Red Sea port of Hodeidah. As part of the escalating tensions, the Houthis this week banned Saudi shipping through the strategic Bab al-Mandab waterway that links the Suez Canal and the Red Sea with the Iranian Sea and the Indian Ocean, and attacked two Saudi-related vessels.

The ban reinforced the fallout of the Iranian-U.S. blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. A third of the world’s container traffic traverses Bab al-Mandab. Trump cemented the link between the two waterways by saying that he would hold Iran responsible for any further Houthi attacks on shipping.

[Anchor] James, Saudi Arabia, of course, facing a stark choice in how to respond to the Houthi attacks. Do they take the long route? Do they negotiate?

Do they use the Strait of Hormuz, which is also definitely under major pressure? What does Saudi Arabia do in response to the Houthi attacks? This ends up to be a landlocked situation for Saudi Arabia.

[James M. Dorsey] Indeed, that is the question. So far, Saudi Arabia has refrained from further escalation by not taking military action. Saudi military action would inevitably provoke a Houthi response in the form of an attack on Saudi oil installations, like the East-West Pipeline, that allows the kingdom to circumvent the Strait of Hormuz and continue to export oil, albeit at lower levels.

The Houthis could also strike at the kingdom’s Red Sea oil export port of Yanbu. Irrespective of what target the Houthis would choose, renewed hostilities would further destabilise the Middle East and complicate efforts to end the Iran war. That is what Saudi Arabia is trying to prevent, which is why it’s taking its time to respond to Houthi attacks on its shipping.

The question is how long the kingdom can exercise restraint.

[Anchor] Finally, James, staying of course with the Strait of Hormuz. Whilst many in the international community had hoped for more negotiation and ultimately de-escalation doesn’t seem to be the case. Escalation rather than negotiation is the order of the day in the name of the game in the Strait of Hormuz.

Where are we heading here for a further showdown continuing? How long will it last, James?

[James M. Dorsey] Escalation is the name of the game in the Strait of Hormuz. Even if neither the United States nor Iran wants another all-out war, yet the chances of finding an off-ramp are diminishing. Trump continues to believe that increased military pressure will force Iran into submission.

There is no evidence that that tactic has produced results in the five months since the United States and Israel first attacked Iran on February 28. And there is no indication that it will any time soon. On the contrary, Iran has dug in and toughened its stand in the conviction that time is on its side.

That too is an assumption for which there is so far little evidence. As a result, the United States and Iran are caught in an escalation trap that threatens to spin out of control, with neither side willing to blink first.

[Anchor] James M. Dorsey, indeed a pleasure once again discussing matters coming out of the Middle East and your world of expertise right here on Radio Islam International. Have a good rest of your weekend, James.

[James M. Dorsey] Thank you, that’s kind. I wish you all the best.

[Anchor] James M. Dorsey, award-winning scholar, and of course you can, as we mentioned earlier, follow James’ newsletter or blog, The Turbulent World of Middle East Soccer. Interesting reading, and I always announce it, but last couple of days I actually had an opportunity to open it up when the Saudi nuclear deal was announced earlier during the course of this week of year to see exactly who in the world are the main players.

Thank you for joining The Turbulent World. I’m honoured that you spend time with my work, given that we live in a world of information overload in which time and attention come at a premium. The Turbulent World offers in-depth, independent, evidence-based, and original geopolitical analysis of the Middle East, the Muslim world, and the rise of civilisational leaders that goes beyond what mainstream media offer.

Paid subscribers make The Turbulent World possible. They have full access to all postings, podcasts, and videos as well as the newsletter’s multi-year archive. They can post comments and get one-on-one briefings on demand. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber. This is as good a time as any other to subscribe.