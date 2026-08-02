The Turbulent World with James M. Dorsey
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Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan is the Only Game in Town, but…
US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace and his 20-point Gaza peace plan are off to a rocky start.
6 hrs ago
•
James M. Dorsey
7
3
July 2026
Creating building blocks of a new world order in the Strait of Hormuz
The battle for control of the Strait of Hormuz is a battle over what some of the building blocks of a new world order will be.
Jul 31
•
James M. Dorsey
9
2
Middle Eastern pipelines: A new game of Monopoly
Middle Eastern pipelines would make for an exciting 21st-century updated game of Monopoly or Risk.
Jul 29
•
James M. Dorsey
10
2
Making Sense of Qatar in the US–Iran War
Watch now | James discusses with Fair Observer founder, CEO, and Editor-in-Chief Atul Singh what the US-Iran war means for Qatar’s future positioning.
Jul 27
•
James M. Dorsey
6
1
41:40
The Iran war: Escalation is the name of the game
If Iran sees the war as a fight for the survival of the Islamic Republic, US President Donald Trump sees it as the litmus test of his ‘peace through…
Jul 26
•
James M. Dorsey
15
1
Middle East Report
James discusses the US-Saudi nuclear agreement, rising tensions in the Red Sea between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi rebels, and the escalating…
Jul 24
•
James M. Dorsey
5
1
7:42
Off to a nuclear arms race
The Middle East is off to a nuclear arms race.
Jul 23
•
James M. Dorsey
4
2
CNA938 Rewind - The Middle East brief: Escalation, security and what's next
Tensions have been deepening across the Middle East, with Israeli groups pushing for settlements in Gaza as US strikes on Iran continue.
Jul 20
•
James M. Dorsey
3
14:43
Yemen’s Houthi rebels: To do or not to do?
Yemeni Houthi rebel threats to shipping in the strategic Bab al-Mandab strait have so far been more bark than bite.
Jul 19
•
James M. Dorsey
10
1
Middle East Report
James discusses the Iran war, the Strait of Hormuz, Yemen, and US-Israeli relations on Radio Islam.
Jul 17
•
James M. Dorsey
4
3
7:10
US-Iran hostilities set to escalate
Watch now |Hostilities between the United States and Iran are escalating with no end in sight. So is the two countries’ rhetoric with potentially…
Jul 16
•
James M. Dorsey
5
1
10:34
Has the FIFA World Cup Ever Been Politically Neutral?
Listen now | To many people, the way politics is impacting soccer might seem new, but has it ever really been any different? We discuss this on BFM 89.9…
Jul 15
•
James M. Dorsey
7
1
36:14
© 2026 James M. Dorsey
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