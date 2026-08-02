The Turbulent World with James M. Dorsey

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July 2026

Creating building blocks of a new world order in the Strait of Hormuz
The battle for control of the Strait of Hormuz is a battle over what some of the building blocks of a new world order will be.
  James M. Dorsey
Middle Eastern pipelines: A new game of Monopoly
Middle Eastern pipelines would make for an exciting 21st-century updated game of Monopoly or Risk.
  James M. Dorsey
Making Sense of Qatar in the US–Iran War
Watch now | James discusses with Fair Observer founder, CEO, and Editor-in-Chief Atul Singh what the US-Iran war means for Qatar’s future positioning.
  James M. Dorsey
41:40
The Iran war: Escalation is the name of the game
If Iran sees the war as a fight for the survival of the Islamic Republic, US President Donald Trump sees it as the litmus test of his ‘peace through…
  James M. Dorsey
Middle East Report
James discusses the US-Saudi nuclear agreement, rising tensions in the Red Sea between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi rebels, and the escalating…
  James M. Dorsey
7:42
Off to a nuclear arms race
The Middle East is off to a nuclear arms race.
  James M. Dorsey
CNA938 Rewind - The Middle East brief: Escalation, security and what's next
Tensions have been deepening across the Middle East, with Israeli groups pushing for settlements in Gaza as US strikes on Iran continue.
  James M. Dorsey
14:43
Yemen’s Houthi rebels: To do or not to do?
Yemeni Houthi rebel threats to shipping in the strategic Bab al-Mandab strait have so far been more bark than bite.
  James M. Dorsey
Middle East Report
James discusses the Iran war, the Strait of Hormuz, Yemen, and US-Israeli relations on Radio Islam.
  James M. Dorsey
7:10
US-Iran hostilities set to escalate
Watch now |Hostilities between the United States and Iran are escalating with no end in sight. So is the two countries’ rhetoric with potentially…
  James M. Dorsey
10:34
Has the FIFA World Cup Ever Been Politically Neutral?
Listen now | To many people, the way politics is impacting soccer might seem new, but has it ever really been any different? We discuss this on BFM 89.9…
  James M. Dorsey
36:14
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