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Welcome to The Turbulent World with James M. Dorsey newsletter. I’m an award-winning scholar, journalist, and columnist. I write about geopolitics, the Middle East and the broader Muslim world, religious soft power rivalry, and the politics of sport. At times, I host authors of interesting and relevant books.

I launched my syndicated column and podcast, The Turbulent World with James M. Dorsey 14 years ago. It offers, to borrow a phrase from an early proprietor of The Observer, ‘the scoop of interpretation.’ It continues to have a significant impact and is republished by news websites, blogs, and newsletters across the globe. It’s used in classrooms and serves many as a tool for understanding the complex world we live in

Maintaining free distribution is key to maintaining the column’s impact. However, to do so, I rely on those readers who value the column and its impact by voluntarily taking out a paid subscription. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber by going to https://www.jamesmdorsey.substack.com or making a donation at http://www.jamesmdorsey.net so I can keep distributing the column for free to achieve the widest distribution possible.

Paid subscribers additionally get on request individual and/or group briefings and Q&A sessions at their convenience. I’m always happy to answer questions, respond to comments, and provide insights based on my knowledge, understanding and extensive network that will further help readers make sense of the world around them.