The battle for control of the Strait of Hormuz is part of a jigsaw puzzle that, once put together, will depict the Middle East and the Horn of Africa’s post-war political map and regional security architecture.

So, will the struggle for control of the Bab al-Mandab waterway on the other side of the Gulf peninsula.

If the battle for the opening of the Strait is fought with naval blockades, missiles, drones, and fighter jets, the weaponry in the struggle to secure free navigation in Bab al-Mandab includes airports, ports, pipelines, roads and railways.