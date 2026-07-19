Yemen’s Houthi rebels: To do or not to do?
Yemeni Houthi rebel threats to shipping in the strategic Bab al-Mandab strait have so far been more bark than bite.
If anything, the Houthis have in recent months carefully avoided being sucked into the Iran war, despite declaring in late March that they had entered the war in support of the Islamic Republic.
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