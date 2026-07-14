Yemen-Saudi crisis was long in the making

The Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted ballistic missiles launched by Yemen’s Houthis towards the kingdom’s south. The Houthis say they targeted Abha International Airport in response to Saudi strikes that damaged the runway at Sanaa airport. James M. Dorsey from the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies has more on TRT World.
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