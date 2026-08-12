What next in the Strait of Hormuz?

James joins Richard Hext, chairman of the Hong Kong Shipowners Association, on HKTU’s Backchat to discuss what next for the embattled Strait of Hormuz and global shipping.
To read the transcript, please become a paid subscriber.
The Turbulent World with James M. Dorsey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Turbulent World with James M. Dorsey to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.