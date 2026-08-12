The Turbulent World with James M. Dorsey

The Turbulent World with James M. Dorsey
The Turbulent World with James M. Dorsey
What next in the Strait of Hormuz?
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What next in the Strait of Hormuz?

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James M. Dorsey
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James joins Richard Hext, chairman of the Hong Kong Shipowners Association, on HKTU’s Backchat to discuss what next for the embattled Strait of Hormuz and global shipping.

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