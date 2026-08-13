The Turbulent World with James M. Dorsey

The Turbulent World with James M. Dorsey
The Turbulent World with James M. Dorsey
What Bashar al-Assad’s sentencing means
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What Bashar al-Assad’s sentencing means

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James M. Dorsey
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Bashar al-Assad and his cousin, Atef Najib

Syria’s former President Bashar al-Assad and his brother, Maher al-Assad have been sentenced to death in absentia by a Damascus court for war crimes and crimes against humanity, while their cousin Atef Najib faced trial and sentencing in person. BFM 89.9 speaks with Dr. James M. Dorsey, adjunct senior fellow at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies, on the political significance of the verdict and whether it represents meaningful justice for Syria.

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