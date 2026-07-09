Trump orders new strikes on Iran. Are we back to square?

The fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran appears to be hanging by a thread. After fresh fighting erupted and Iranian attacks targeted commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump declared the agreement “over” and warned that American bombings would “get much worse” if Tehran failed to back down.

The latest exchange has seen US strikes on Iranian military targets met with retaliatory attacks on American military facilities in Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan, raising fears of a wider regional conflict.

Are Iran and the United States heading back to open conflict, or is this the latest round of brinkmanship before diplomacy resumes?

On The Big Story, Hongbin Jeong and Dr James M. Dorsey, Adjunct Senior Fellow at Nanyang Technological University’s S Rajaratnam School of International Studies, unpack what the latest escalation means for the Middle East, the global economy, and whether there’s still any path back to peace.

Transcript

[Anchor Hongbin Jeong] Best of your way home with Hongbin Jeong When the headlines move fast we slow them down the big story Clarity context and what it means for you only on money FM 89.3 Welcome to The Big Story. I’m Hongbin Jeong.

The ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran is over That’s according to US President Donald Trump after fresh fighting erupted following Iranian attacks on commercial ships in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz He’s even warned that US bombings will get much worse if Iran doesn’t halt attacks. The latest exchange saw the United States launched strikes on Iranian military targets with Tehran retaliating by targeting US military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait while Trump says he’ll allow negotiators to keep talking. He’s made it clear, he has little confidence that diplomacy will succeed. The renewed violence has already rattled global markets oil prices have surged commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz is once again under threat and experts warn Trump may be playing with economic fire by calling the peace deal with Iran over. So, how’s the ceasefire effectively collapsed? Are we back to square one? Is this a rupture or another round of pressure ahead of a return to the table?

Joining us now to unpack the latest developments is Dr. James M. Dorsey an adjunct senior fellow at Nanyang Technological University’s S Rajaratnam School of International Studies. Hi, Dr. Dorsey. Welcome to the show.

[James M. Dorsey] It’s always a pleasure to be with you.

[Anchor Hongbin Jeong] Thank you so much for joining us. Once again. Well, dr Dorsey just to start off here.

Is it fair to say the ceasefire has Effectively collapsed. Are we back to square one?

[James M. Dorsey] It’s on life support. It hasn’t quite collapsed yet. Now that doesn’t mean that we’re not back to square one in the sense that this is really becoming a question of who blinks first and that is a perilous moment because it leaves a lot of room for escalation.

[Anchor Hongbin Jeong] Well then how severe is the finding at the moment between Iran and the US?

[James M. Dorsey] I mean, this is a severe crisis in which it’s very difficult to see how both parties are gonna back down the problem essentially is that if you go back to the days before the memorandum of understanding was Signed what the mediators were telling us that it was all about wording And if you look at the memorandum of understanding, it really is a text that is multi-interpretable if you wish in which the Substantive issues are not outlined But they’re not clearly defined nor is the solution to them clearly defined and as a result You have a document that is being read very differently on the one hand by the united states and on the other hand by Iran.

[Anchor Hongbin Jeong] Definitely. So for some context here What’s at the heart of the latest military exchanges between iran and the US?

[James M. Dorsey] At the heart is control of the Strait of Hormuz. So, if you look at this memorandum of understanding what it says quote unquote Iran will make Arrangements for the safe passage of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz The Iranians read that as they having sole authority to arrange shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and rules that they establish The text doesn’t say soul management And so the Americans basically say you don’t have soul control you get into a very complicated situation Because for all practical matters the Strait of Hormuz is part Iranian territorial water part Omani territorial water so Legally, both countries have a right to manage shipping through their territorial waters for all practical matters Iran denies Oman that right.

[Anchor Hongbin Jeong] Well dive more into the Strait of Hormuz in just a bit But it does seem there are some grey areas from the start of this mou now trump did not Explicitly say Washington would return to full-fledged war with Iran. Does that give any relief though? Dr Dorsey, or do you see tensions continue to flare up further in the next couple of days?

[James M. Dorsey]

The problem here is that neither trump or the United States or Iran really want a return to an all-out war however Without some sort of compromise on the part of iran and the united states with regard to the Strait of Hormuz It’s hard to see how you’re going to stop this vicious cycle of violence if you wish.

[Anchor Hongbin Jeong] I mean much of this latest escalation centres around the Strait of Hormuz as you’ve mentioned earlier in our conversation where you know Iran has struck several ships transiting Oman’s territorial watersin recent days accusing them of not following its authorised route So what’s the status of the Strait of Hormuz at the moment?

I mean will there be another full-scale Interruption of shipping traffic through the strait.

[James M. Dorsey] It’s not inconceivable while in Ankara at the at the NATO summit this week Trump held out the possibility of a reinstatement of the US naval blockade of iranian ports Now he’s already reimposed sanctions on Uh Iranian oil exports a reimposition of the US naval blockade without doubt would lead to a closure by Iran of the strait.

[Anchor Hongbin Jeong] Well, if there is another closure of the strait, will this be another big blow to the global economy as well?

[James M. Dorsey] I think there’s no doubt Now there is at the moment an oil glut on the global energy market. So the effect may be initially psychological More than substantial but it’s not it won’t be very long before global energy markets start feeling the pinch Of the loss of the flow of oil and gas through the Strait of Hormuz.

[Anchor Hongbin Jeong] Oil prices have already flared up by around seven percent will petrol prices and utility bills spike once again

[James M. Dorsey] Depending on what happens without doubt with other words if you get an all-out war or if you get a closure a full closure of the Strait of Hormuz both by the Americans and by the Iranians. Then I have no doubt that oil prices will shoot up and you’ll feel that at the gasoline pump.

[Anchor Hongbin Jeong] Well, Dr. Dorsey, I mean this week’s exchange of fire in the Gulf followed a familiar pattern. Iranian attacks on commercial tankers, US retaliation then Iranian strikes on American positions in Bahrain and Kuwait. I mean, it’s the second time in weeks.

This cycle has Unfolded so rather than a breakdown could this repetition be something more? Calculated, you know a script both sides use to stake out leverage before returning to the table. I mean in other words are the US and Iran escalating to negotiate?

[James M. Dorsey] Well, that’s definitely what they would like to see happen. Whether that is what happens is a different question. Escalation is already taking place. If you look closely at the sites that the united states bombed last night, then you see the escalation both in the number of targets the scope the number of cities that were attacked and perhaps most importantly, that the strikes were not exclusively on targets along the Gulf or along the Strait of Hormuz. A railway was struck in the northeastern part of Iran. That’s a crucial railway that links Tehran, the Iranian capital, with the city of Mashhad where the late supreme guide, Ali Khamenei, is being buried today. That disrupts Iranian attempts to be able to circumvent the Strait of Hormuz for their own exports if the US naval blockade were to be reimposed.

[Anchor Hongbin Jeong] And buried in Trump’s latest verbal onslaught was also an acceptance that the talks will continue So, could this be read as another admission that trump, you know for all his bluster does not have a better option than negotiations?

[James M. Dorsey] Negotiations. that is to say Iran accepting US terms as Trump defines. It is Trump’s preference. That is not to say that he doesn’t see bombing Iranian infrastructure and trying to cripple Iran Is not something that he’s not entertaining if his negotiation strategy doesn’t work.

[Anchor Hongbin Jeong] But what options does Washington realistically have?

[James M. Dorsey]

A prolonged bombing campaign that fundamentally damages Iranian energy infrastructure, transport infrastructure, electricity grids, oil export facilities. That’s what the most realistic option is. The other options are probably less palatable to Trump which would have to involve the introduction of ground troops.

[Anchor Hongbin Jeong] And what would each side both Iran and the US need to concede before talks could you know resume meaningfully at this point?

[James M. Dorsey] Well, I think at this point it’s going to be difficult or more difficult to get the talks back on track, the reason being that without question Iran is going to be firmer in its demands on certain parts of the ,emorandum of understanding with regard to the Strait of Hormuz, with regard to the release of Iranian frozen funds, the lifting of sanctions that it believes should have already been Implemented. The reason for that is that Iran believes that trump Is deliberately trying to undermine Iran’s negotiating position in the talks and therefore it’s going to try and defend itself against that. On the other hand, the Americans would have to make certain concessions with regard to the Strait of Hormuz and there are formulas for that. For example, that Iran shares management of the strait with Oman or another Gulf state, even if it sets the rules for that and the United States would have to make a move on the release of funds And lift the re-imposition of the oil sanctions.

[Anchor Hongbin Jeong] Well, I believe experts are saying that we are now in a sensitive period where potential alternatives to an Iranian toll or fee system are being explored. You know ,adding that Iran is sending a clear signal that no alternative will be accepted here What’s the likelihood of the us giving in at this point? Is there a real possibility that Iran will monetise the Strait of Hormuz?

[James M. Dorsey] Well, there’s uh all kinds of formulas being floated around Iran has already backed away from the notion of tolls and has spoken about fees for management or for the securing of ship through the strait and environmental concerns. One of the differences between Iran and the Oman, the other Strait of Hormuz littoral state. is that the Omanis are suggesting that those fees be voluntary, whereas Iran wishes them to be uh mandatory, but that leaves some room that there could be a consensus that the United States could buy into.

[Anchor Hongbin Jeong] Well, if there are such fees, what would that mean for the rest of the world including Singapore?

[James M. Dorsey] Well, what it means is it obviously increases the price of the cost of transportation but it also sets a precedent. The difference here being in comparison to for example, the Suez Canal or the Panama Canal those are not by definition international waters which the Strait of hormuz is defined as and they are man-made waterways They’re not natural waterways, but it would set a precedent for natural waterways think of the Strait of Malacca/ You’ve already had voices in Indonesia, for example, that have called for fees being uh being raised for shipping through the Strait of Malacca.

[Anchor Hongbin Jeong] And at this point, Dr. Dorsey, we have to ask how much longer do you expect this award to last? I mean will we see the US and Iran back on the negotiating table soon? And if they do return will the rest of the world have low expectations given their constant back and forth?

[James M. Dorsey] Well, your guess is as good as mine in terms of timing. I don’t think that anybody can predict that. I mean one option is that you get a sustained no-war -no-peace situation in which case this could last a fairly long time. Now I’m not saying that that’s the most likely scenario, but nonetheless, it is a scenario. What all of this in the recent days has done? It’s seriously deepened the distrust that the United States has of Iran and Iran of the United States And that distrust complicates negotiations Then what are the key developments you’ll be watching over the next few days?

I think the most immediate one is how Iran responds to the most recent attacks. We’ve already seen an escalation earlier today with the Iranians attacking not only Bahrain and Kuwait as they have done most recently but also for the first time in three months an early warning station in Qatar

[Anchor Hongbin Jeong] All right, some great insights from you there as always.

Thank you so much. Dr. Dorsey for joining us today Thank you for having me.

[James M. Dorsey] It’s always a pleasure.

[Anchor Hongbin Jeong] Thank you so much That was Dr. James M. Dorsey an adjunct senior fellow at Nanyang Technological University’s S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies. This has been The Big Story with me, Hongbin Jeong.

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