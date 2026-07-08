Trump goes ballistic at NATO

The US-Iranian memorandum of understanding is on life support. James discusses on ANews what next in Iran, Trump’s revived claims to Greenland, and NATO’s prospects.

Transcript

[Anchor] Meanwhile, President Ejip Tayyip Erdogan is greeting NATO leaders at the summit venue. We are going to be talking to political analyst James M. Dorsey, live from Singapore.

Welcome to our NewsHour, James.

[James M. Dorsey] Pleasure to be with you. Thank you for having me.

[Anchor] James, I’d like to start with some of the statements that President Donald Trump made while he was delivering joint remarks with Secretary General Mark Rutte. And I’d like to start with the most important one, is that his statements about Iran, where he called officials evil, sick people, scum, cuckoo, liars and cancer of the earth. And when asked if the ceasefire has ended or if the memorandum of understanding has now ceased to become significant, he said that, I think it’s over and that Iran can talk, but will be wasting their time.

Now, what does this say for the future of any possible talks between the two sides?

[James M. Dorsey] I wouldn’t attach too much importance to President Trump’s slurs with regard to Iranian leaders. It’s not the first time that he’s done that. He’s done it repeatedly at moments that he was angry at Iranian actions.

I think there are two important things to note with regard to Trump’s statements of substance. And those are the caveats. So the caveat in his declaration that the memorandum of understanding was over and that he wanted nothing to do with further to do with Iranian leaders is that he left the door open for negotiations in a weird way.

He was doing what earlier the Iranian supreme leader, Ayatollah Mustafa Khamenei, did when he said, I don’t believe in these negotiations, but the president wants to do them and that it’s his responsibility. That’s essentially what Trump said today. He said, I don’t want to have anything to do with them, but if Steve Whitkoff and Jared Kushner, my negotiators, want to talk to them, that’s fine.

They just got to come back with results. I think the other caveat to look at is that earlier the United States Treasury reimposed sanctions on Iran’s oil exports. In doing so, neither the Treasury nor Trump today said anything about a reinstatement of the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports. So I think we’ve got to wait and see what this all means. And of course, we have to wait to see how the Iranians respond.

[Anchor] So, James, do you think there is any significance that he’s making a statement like this right now at the NATO summit and that there were overnight strikes in and around Iran? Do you think this is a pressure tactic coming from President Donald Trump to tell NATO allies and leaders, you know, this is going on? I’m waiting to see your reactions and your response.

[James M. Dorsey] Well, to be clear, I’m not saying that the statements are insignificant. They are significant. And I think there were two messages in this.

One was a message to the Iranians. The other was a message to NATO. The message to the Iranians was, we are going to apply military pressure to get our interpretation or my interpretation, Trump’s, of the memorandum of understanding implemented.

That presumably is going to lead to escalation, even though both the United States and Iran don’t really want to go back to an all-out war. With regard to NATO, it puts NATO leaders in a very difficult position, because on the one hand, they are presumably going to want to and maybe even have to come out with statements in support of the overnight U.S. attacks on Iran. But at the same time, they’re going to be counselling for restraint because they do not want to see a return to an overall war.

And Europe, of course, has been affected, like many other parts of the world, by the throttling of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

[Anchor] To get into another statement that he made about Spain, he called it, the country and the delegation there, waste of cause, that they are a bad partner to NATO and that they’re bad people in general, and that the United States will cut off all trade with Spain. I want to ask, how deep does this go? Why have relations between the United States and Spain soured over the past few months?

It started with, obviously, Spain firmly denying access to their airspace and the U.S. bases. Currently, they’re having, holding a family, they’re about to take a family picture. And that is my question for now, if you could expand on that a little bit.

[James M. Dorsey] Sure. Again, his rant against Spain is not new. He’s called for the breaking of all trade relations with Spain earlier in the year.

Spain indeed refused to allow bases in Spain to be used by U.S. forces engaged in the war in Iran, and that was something that significantly upset Trump. But also, Spain has been particularly critical among Europeans of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and of Israel with regard to Gaza, and has been critical of the Board of Peace that Trump established as a transition mechanism in Gaza. So what this means, I mean, obviously, he publicly instructed his Treasury Secretary Besant to act on his instructions to cut off trade.

What that means in practise, we’re going to have to see.

[Anchor] As the family picture is being taken right now, I would like to ask you, what key announcements and decisions should we be looking out for in the coming hours, where presumably President Donald Trump, obviously Secretary General Mark Rutte, will be delivering it to the press so that we can report on them?

[James M. Dorsey] Well, we’re going to obviously get a declaration that’s going to speak about enhanced burden sharing, enhanced European and other NATO member commitments to increase defence spending. It’ll be interesting to see whether the draft indeed identifies Russia as a long-term threat to Europe. This session today must be Ukrainian President Zelensky’s worst NATO nightmare.

He had hoped that Ukraine would be a focus and that there would be expressions of increased support, particularly with regard to air defence. Clearly, the meetings that are going to go on this afternoon are going to be overshadowed by Iran. I think then we’re going to have to see how both Rutte and other European leaders handle this in news conferences immediately after the NATO summit.

And of course, there’s then the Trump press conference, which will probably be in a category of its own.

[Anchor] So ,what would NATO leaders really have to do in the eyes of President Zelensky to provide full support? What would be his ideal NATO summit?

[James M. Dorsey] Well, he would have preferred that it would be Ukraine rather than Iran that dominates discussions in NATO. The events in Kiev and in Ukraine in the last week or so have demonstrated Ukraine’s need for enhanced air defence. He’s also proposed that Ukraine be granted a licence to produce US-American air defence systems in Ukraine for its own use, as well as for the supply to others who are in need of that.

That’s what Zelensky would like to see. To what degree he’s going to get that, given the most recent events, we’ll have to wait and see.

[Anchor] To go back to Trump’s statements, he said about Greenland that the United States needs it to protect it from Russian hostility and that Denmark doesn’t, and that the United States shouldn’t have given Greenland back to Denmark and mentioned how it fell to Nazi Germany in under a day. And Mark Rutte, in response, said that the Davos deal is going to step by step be implemented. What can we expect out of Greenland?

[James M. Dorsey] Well, Trump didn’t do himself any favours, of course, by reviving the Greenland issue during the NATO summit. Essentially, what I think we’re going to see is on the part of Denmark, but also on the part of others, arrangements or proposals for arrangements that would give the United States an enhanced military presence in Greenland. But I mean, the discussion of a handover or a sale of Greenland to the United States as part of the United States is not something that’s going to happen.

[Anchor] So when the Danish prime minister said that Denmark would defend NATO and Greenland if should a threat arise, could Denmark actually follow up with said statements?

[James M. Dorsey] Well, it’s no match for the United States in terms militarily, but I doubt that it would ever come that far. There’s a lot of bluster, of course, in Trump’s remarks. And Trump has his own definitions of what sovereignty is and what the United States is and is not entitled to.

But I doubt that it’s going to go as far as the United States invading Greenland and militarily taking it over.

[Anchor] To wrap this up, I would like to ask you, what are you expecting NATO’s relevance and role to look like over the next decade, given all these shifting pressures?

[James M. Dorsey] Well, what I think you’re going to see is a reshifting of balances. You’re going to see the Europeans increasing their defence expenditure, investing in their own military-industrial complex and defence industry. And the question is going to be to what degree the mandate of NATO ultimately may have to be expanded, given that the Middle East increasingly is encroaching on issues that are crucial to NATO members.

[Anchor] James, thank you so much for your insight and thank you for joining us on our NewsHour.

[James M. Dorsey] Thank you for having me. It was a pleasure.

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