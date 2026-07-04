Khamenei funeral sends multiple messages

James discusses on TRT World Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khameini funeral proceeding’s multiple messages.

Transcript

[Anchor Louisa Pilbeam]

Well, for more on this, let’s bring in James M. Dorsey in Singapore. He’s an adjunct senior fellow at S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

Thank you so much for being with us again. So we’ve seen the live pictures. I’m not sure if you’ve been able to see, but there are a lot of people in Tehran already.

It’s early in the morning there, and up to 20 million people, by some reports, could attend these funeral proceedings. But do you believe this is a show of unity? Because of course we do know that the Iranian government has a hard hand.

[James M. Dorsey] I think it certainly demonstrates that the government and the Islamic Republic has a popular base. That may not be a majority of the population, but it is a significant segment. Some estimates go between 20 and 30 percent.

I think on top of that, one has to realise that the war in the United States and Israel has had a rallying around the flag effect. That’s an effect that at the moment still is in place, will presumably over time diminish somewhat as the grievances that drove the protests in December and January this year come back to the surface.

[Anchor Louisa Pilbeam] You talk of grievances there, and of course security must be an issue here. Iran’s government must be thinking to themselves, you know, what will happen here? But of course in the US they have their own holiday proceedings this weekend, and Donald Trump was speaking earlier, just sort of an hour or so ago, and said that he’s, in his way of speaking, he says that he’s given Iran the weekend off.

Do you think he’ll give them the weekend off? Do you think there’ll be any attacks?

[James M. Dorsey] I assume that this will go off without any major incident. The Iranians carefully timed the funeral proceedings for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. They didn’t want to do it immediately during the war, as the war was actually raging.

But we’ve now had two months of sort of a ceasefire, with ups and downs. I think it’s significant that the Iranians chose to hold the proceedings on the same weekend that the United States celebrates its 250th birthday.

[Anchor Louisa Pilbeam] I wondered if that, you know, symbolism was an accident or not, but of course these things are planned precisely, aren’t they? In terms of who’s attending, we’ve seen members of the Taliban there, we’ve seen the Pakistan president, and up to 100 leaders of different countries, but no Western leaders and no European leaders. But is that, of course, to be expected?

[James M. Dorsey] I think it was to be expected. I think the attendance has two sides. There’s a domestic side.

For the first time you saw in public since the war began, the acting commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, General Vahidi. But on the other hand, who you did not see is the newly appointed supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. And one would have expected that this, if one wanted the supreme leader to make a first public appearance, this would have been the opportunity.

In terms of the foreign participation in the proceedings, you know, relatively it’s meagre. If you look at, there are only five heads of state, including the Pakistani prime minister. There are senior officials from Russia, from China, from Turkey.

But the most astounding presence is that of the Saudi deputy foreign minister. Saudi Arabia was one of the countries that Iran attacked during the active Gulf War. The Gulf states were not expected to participate.

So, this is an important message or an important signal that the Saudis are sending. Keep in mind that the Saudis, together with Egypt and Turkey, were the three countries that supported Pakistan alongside, of course, Qatar in the mediation efforts.

[Anchor Louisa Pilbeam] And in terms of messaging, how big a message of defiance is this?

[James M. Dorsey] It’s a significant message. There are significant numbers of people on the street. Iran, as you said in the beginning of this segment, Iran has shown that its government is cohesive despite the enormous blows that they’ve taken.

And so this is an important message, particularly at a moment at which, for all practical matters, the US-Iranian negotiations have made very little real progress.

[Anchor Louisa Pilbeam] James M. Dorsey, it’s always great to have you on the programme and we really appreciate your expertise.

Thank you for joining The Turbulent World. I’m honoured that you spend time with my work, given that we live in a world of information overload in which time and attention come at a premium. The Turbulent World offers in-depth, independent, evidence-based, and original geopolitical analysis of the Middle East, the Muslim world, and the rise of civilisational leaders that goes beyond what mainstream media offer.

Paid subscribers make The Turbulent World possible. They have full access to all postings, podcasts, and videos as well as the newsletter’s multi-year archive. They can post comments and get one-on-one briefings on demand. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber. This is as good a time as any other to subscribe.