Hormuz tensions rise

James discusses on NDTV Profit escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz

Transcript

[Anchor 1] James M. Dorsey, we love talking to him, his senior fellow, S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies joins us right now on the show to talk about what’s happened overnight.

James, thanks so much for taking the time out and being with us, really appreciate your time. What do you make of what’s happened over the last 12 to 18 hours?

Because there have been claims and claims refuted from all parties in the spectrum.

[James M. Dorsey] The question was not if but when we would see this deletion and a potential breakdown of the memorandum of understanding. I think the timing is very important. The Iranians are trying to exploit the differences between US President Donald Trump and his NATO allies as the NATO summit takes place in Ankara.

The Iranians may be overplaying their this time around, because what they are asserting, quoting Article 5 of the Memorandum of Understanding, is that they have total control of the Strait of Hormuz. The fact of the matter is that what they’re doing is trying to prevent Oman, together with the United States, from encouraging shipping to go through Omani territorial waters, and there’s no legal basis for that. That also means that Trump really doesn’t have a lot of options.

Keep in mind that this whole escalation now started with Iranian attacks on vessels, a Qatari vessel, a Saudi vessel, and a third vessel that were transiting through the Omani waters.

[Anchor 2] James, hi. Very good morning. Tamanna here.

You’re seeing right now that Iran’s overplaying its hand, but their version is very different. What happens now when it just comes down to, he says, she says, and a denial that they ever conducted these strikes on the Qatari vessels in the first place? And also the speed with which US has not just struck Iran but also revoked those oil licences.

I think that is something which will really spook crude markets, isn’t it?

[James M. Dorsey] Well, it’s definitely going to spook crude markets and, in general, energy markets, and even more broader, the financial markets. The problem here is that Iran’s version is different, but Iran’s version is that the memorandum of understanding says that Iran will arrange transit through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran interprets that as saying all of the Strait of Hormuz.

The fact of the matter is that the Strait of Hormuz is part Iranian territorial waters, part Omani territorial waters, and Oman has sovereignty over its territorial waters. Iran legally cannot impinge on that, and that’s the point where Iran may be overplaying its hand because it’s not going to find a lot of international sympathy, including among those NATO countries with which the United States at the moment has strained relations over Iran. They’re not going to support the Iranian position.

So what you could see is instead of widening the differences between Trump and his NATO allies, Iran may be pushing them together.

[Anchor 2] James M. Dorsey, thank you so much for that.

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