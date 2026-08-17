The Turbulent World with James M. Dorsey

The Turbulent World with James M. Dorsey
The Turbulent World with James M. Dorsey
Global Watch-Iran, South Korea, and Ukraine
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Global Watch-Iran, South Korea, and Ukraine

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James M. Dorsey
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James discusses with CNA 938 host Daniel Martin US President Donald Trump’s plan to make the Strait of Hormuz a US territory, the president’s downgrading of annual military exercises with South Korea, and the Ukraine war in a three-segment interview.

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