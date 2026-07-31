Creating building blocks of a new world order in the Strait of Hormuz
The battle for control of the Strait of Hormuz is a battle over what some of the building blocks of a new world order will be.
At stake is far more than whether Iran will have a stranglehold over the flow of 20 per cent of the world’s seaborne energy trade through the strategic strait, and with it over Gulf economies.
Potentially, it is also a battle for control of the terms of the energy trade, energy security, the Middle East’s future security architecture, and the region’s political map.
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