Abqaiq: The crown jewel in the Houthis’ Saudi target list
A look at why Abqaiq — the linchpin of Saudi Arabia’s oil-processing infrastructure — is the most consequential target in the Houthis’ escalating campaign. I trace how the U.S. has moved from conditional support to a direct stake in the Kingdom’s security, why Abqaiq functions as Saudi Arabia’s most critical processing point, and how Red Sea escalation is reshaping Saudi countermoves. I close on the delicate balance of restraint and military buildup, and the risk that a knock-out strike at Abqaiq could pull the region into a wider war.
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