A new tri-lateral defence pact between Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan is reshaping the security map of the Gulf and beyond. In this analysis, I unpack why Riyadh is reframing regional security in competition with the United Arab Emirates and Israel, what the pact signals for Iran and the wider bloc politics of the Middle East, and how the ongoing Iran war has turned into a test of endurance. I also assess how far Turkey and Pakistan are actually willing to go — and where each is likely to tread cautiously despite the pact’s expanded scope.

A version of this story first appeared on CGTN.